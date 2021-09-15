Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €4.52 ($5.32) and traded as low as €3.76 ($4.42). Air France-KLM shares last traded at €3.88 ($4.56), with a volume of 4,385,246 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AF shares. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.28 ($3.85).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.98 and a 200 day moving average of €4.52.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

