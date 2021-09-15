Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $12,293.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

