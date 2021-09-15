Airbnb’s (ABNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 156,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $29,199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 278.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 569.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

