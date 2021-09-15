Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The company’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

