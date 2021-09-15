Akroma (AKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $435.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $9,291.07 and approximately $435.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.51 or 0.07435015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.