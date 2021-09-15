Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Cap of $88.81 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $313.07 or 0.00653257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $88.81 million and $4.75 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.