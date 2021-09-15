Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.40 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $241.91 million and approximately $60.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00287282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00220917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00142195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005484 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 132.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

