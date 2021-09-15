Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $59.25 million and $4.90 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00145125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00831817 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.