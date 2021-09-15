Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $199.45 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

