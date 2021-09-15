Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) versus Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alfi and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallia 0 12 1 0 2.08

Medallia has a consensus target price of $35.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Medallia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Alfi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alfi and Medallia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallia $477.22 million 11.42 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.57

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Medallia -37.34% -30.58% -10.02%

Summary

Medallia beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

