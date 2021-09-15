Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.29. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,915,000 after buying an additional 92,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

