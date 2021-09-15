Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 54.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 81.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $706.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $677.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

