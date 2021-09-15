Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Alignment Healthcare’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

