Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 156,594 shares.The stock last traded at $15.88 and had previously closed at $15.69.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $676.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

