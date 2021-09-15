Alitas (ALT) One Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Alitas has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alitas has a total market capitalization of $251.77 million and $1.29 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alitas coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00008742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.74 or 0.01357719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00545384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00328716 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Alitas Coin Profile

ALT is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

