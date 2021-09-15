Alliance Global Partners Raises Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $25.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 266.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 24,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.03. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

