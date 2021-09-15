Alliance Global Partners Raises iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target to $28.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 218.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISUN. TheStreet cut iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of iSun stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.20. iSun has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSun during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

