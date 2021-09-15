AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 67,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,902 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 135.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,445. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

