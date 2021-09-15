AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $299,734.40 and approximately $608.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

