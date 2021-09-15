Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $374.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.82 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

