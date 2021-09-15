Alpaca Finance Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $159.95 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

