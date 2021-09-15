Alpha Coin Reaches Market Cap of $13,427.99 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $13,427.99 and $12.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,987.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.01354439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00572626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00326020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046331 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars.

