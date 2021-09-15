Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,307.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $16,307.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00187158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.83 or 0.07404980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.19 or 0.99912919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00897621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

