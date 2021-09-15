Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $14.39 million and $13,195.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

