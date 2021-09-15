Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $26.99. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKNO. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.