Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $36.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,904.12. 1,021,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,761.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

