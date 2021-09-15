Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $14.82 on Wednesday, reaching $2,853.30. 15,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,761.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,467.80. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

