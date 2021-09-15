Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 45.0% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,845.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,721.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,428.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.