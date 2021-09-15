Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 315.3% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

