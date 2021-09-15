AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

