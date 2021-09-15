Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Down 81.7% in August

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $120,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

