Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $659.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

