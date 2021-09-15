Altus Group Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.45.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$64.93 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

