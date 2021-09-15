Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in August

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.41. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.