Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.