Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

