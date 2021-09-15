Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $487,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,334.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.