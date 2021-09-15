Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,334.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

