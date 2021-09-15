Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $295,007,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,459.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,334.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

