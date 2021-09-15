Ambrosus (AMB) Hits Market Cap of $22.29 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $494,175.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,419,221 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

