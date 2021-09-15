Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

