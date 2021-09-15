Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.