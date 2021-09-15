Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.