Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.