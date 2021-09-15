American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

