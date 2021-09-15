American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

