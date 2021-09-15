American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About American Cannabis
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.