American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 12,463 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Hawkins worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 575,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawkins by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

