American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,439 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $663.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

