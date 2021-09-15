American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 25,549 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 305.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $63,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

