American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 44,171 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Kelly Services worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

KELYA opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

